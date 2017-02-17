Two men in India fought in the street outside the bar after one grabbed other`s girlfriend breast and went on to ask for a threesome.

The men had been drinking with their Thai girlfriends at an Indian restaurant and bar till early hours of today.

One of the men went at a bar after finishing his food where he was seen squeezing his friend`s girlfriend breast. This angered his friend who approached his friend with fists and kicked him outside the bar on the floor where he pummeled his face till blood poured out.

The fight between the two pals both in their 20`s, was filmed before 1a.m from the hotel opposite the restaurant the two were in.

Later, the two were seen going separate directions both with their real girlfriends.

However, the matter was not reported to the police.

See pictures below