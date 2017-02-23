Two people, believed to be police officers, died Wednesday night after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in road accident at Chingondo along Lilongwe-Salima road.



Initially, the accident involved three vehicles — ERF truck registration number MC 3679; Toyota Hilux (Double cabin) and a minibus registration number PE 1105.

The truck, headed for Salima, broke down at Chingondo, but the driver (John Sou) never put triangles to alert other motorists. And this resulted in Toyota Hilux and the minibus hitting the stationery truck before swerving off to the drainage.



The two policewomen, identified as Febbie Nkhata and Lusungu Munthali from National Police Headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe, died on spot.

They traveling in Toyota Hilux whose driver escaped unhurt. While the minibus’ two passengers and the driver sustained serious injuries.