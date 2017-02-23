The United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to Blantyre District Council saying the district needs more health and education interventions.

Palmer said it is sad to learn that Blantyre has inadequate and poor health and education infrastructures to effectively and efficiently deliver services to its populace.

“Our focus at the moment is to prioritize Blantyre District in ensuring that there are necessary interventions to help in the reduction of HIV/AIDS infection and also build more boarding secondary schools but not only in Blantyre but also across the country to bring education closer to young girls,” said Palmer during her meeting with the Blantyre District Council.

Currently, Makata and Soche Health Centre construction projects in Blantyre are at a standstill due to the lack of funds, according to the Blantyre District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Medson Matchaya.

On his part, the District Commissioner (DC) for Blantyre, Bennet Nkasala expressed his gratitude for interacting with the US Ambassador pledging his commitment to nurturing the cordial relationship that the council has with all US Government Agencies in the district.

“We are excited that the US Ambassador has set Blantyre as one of the key priority districts that needs urgent support in the health and education sectors and we are happy for such a commitment,” said Nkasala.