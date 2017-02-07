Some women’s mindsets have to change today.

You see, men are not dogs. Not all of them are mad. They are not all sex maniacs that once they see you, they descend on you and finish up before you could open your mouth and say no.

Not all the men on the street wants to get into your pants. I’m going to be real and down to earth with this article.

The way some ladies complain men are always asking them for sex really baffles me. Why sex, why not marriage proposal? Why do men always want to sleep with you? Why is it that every single guy who asks you out is always hitting you for sex? Why won’t they marry you unless they have a taste of the forbidden fruit? What is the problem because this is a big problem!

It is not something to be proud of, if all what men see about you is your body and nothing more. It is a cause for alarm!

1. CHECK YOUR DRESSING:

A female’s body means nothing to her. You are used to seeing your breasts and every soft body part all your life. It doesn’t mean a thing to you but to guys it means the universe!

Men are moved by sight. Wearing armless (exposing your shaved armpit and upper arm) can turn a man on talkless of the low neckline exposing the cleavage of your breasts.

Tight trousers, tights (panty hose) which shows the shape of your buttocks, mini and micro skirts exposing your thigh all! Better face reality now and mind the way you dress.

Some ladies say it doesn’t matter. Men should be able to control themselves. They are entitled to what they wear. Then you should be able to control yourself when they start asking you for sex and not come here lamenting all men are dogs! I saw some ladies around Church last sunday and I whistled. Jesus Christ! The gown (not really a gown, the top was very short clung to her body like her second skin and right through the window, I was literally, looking at the shape of her buttock!

It was like oh God! She thought she looked so beautiful but well, she looked so seductive! These are people returning from a church service, it will take the power of the Most High God and the special anointing of the Holy Ghost for touts guys not to sleep with these ladies that even a mad man can rape them before she gets to her destination! It was that baaad!!!

2. LEARN HOW TO SIT:

Some ladies don’t know how to sit. Expecially the skirt wearing sisters. You sit in front of a guy and open your laps, what do you want him to see?

Always close your thigh when you are sitting whether infront of a guy or not. Not sitting very well can become a habit and follow you around. And you wonder why all the brothers in the church wants to sleep with you!

I was on a bike one day and saw a fully grown, mature lady sitting in front of her shop with her thigh thrown apart. She wore a short gown and was sitting facing the express road!

The whole world had a complete assess to her holy of holies, may the Lord have mercy! If men start asking her for sex, she will tell us she doesn’t know why men are disturbing her.

3. YOU TOUCH MEN A LOT:

Ladies who touch, hug and wrap themselves around guys are sexual magnets to sexually immature guys.

Why are you always hugging and pecking, for what? Can’t you talk without touching, holding and hugging someone? Some even sit on their friend’s lap and say it doesn’t matter he is just a brother in Christ.

He would soon be a lover in bed.

Learn to control your emotions around the opposite sex. If you must hug, go look for your fellow lady to hug and peck and you still need to be careful because Lesbians are all over the places!

4. CALLING MEN PET NAMES:

Some people just throw around the word “dear” as if it is a second language! Why would you give all the guys in your life pet names? You say, “thanks dear,” “okay sweetie”, “see you dearie”, “bye love”, etc., you are looking for serious trouble. Words like these turns a man on.

5. YOU PRAISE MEN TOO MUCH:

This shouldn’t be a problem at all but experience has taught me that men are attracted and eventually turned on by women who praise them silly!

You can compliment men if you want to but be discreet and casual about it. Don’t over do anything. Telling a guy, “whao! what a nice moustache you’ve got! or “that muscle on your arm can make any lady go crazy for you” is indirectly telling him you like his body and wouldn’t mind if he sleeps with you

6. YOU SEDUCE MEN:

Here, you deliberately wear provocative dresses with the intention to turn him on. You want to see whether you are sexually admirable to him and want to see how far he can respond to your seduction.

You don’t need that test at all. Men are turned on by women whether you seduce him or not. A woman’s body is built to turn a man on.

7. YOU POST SEDUCTIVE PICTURES ON THE SOCIAL MEDIA:

When I see the way some ladies pose on Facebook, I wonder what they are really looking for.

Why pouting? Do you want him to kiss you? why turn your buttocks to the camera? Do you want him to see how big it is? Why focus on your chest? Do you want him to know you have firm breasts?

What is the purpose of the pictures you are posting?????????

8. YOU ALWAYS MEET YOUR PARTNER IN DARK AND LONELY PLACES

Sex has finished its mission. Sex loves dark and lonely places.

Wait, why are you always avoiding the public? you want to talk? Cant you still be around people and stay out of ear shot.

What are you talking about that we must not hear? Send a text message or write a letter . You don’t need to hide in darkness to express your heart .

9.YOU SLEEP AT YOUR FIANCE`S HOUSE

Why are you in a hurry to sleep under the same roof with a man? What is your problem? some ladies cant wait for a man to propose.

They pack their bags and move to his house immediately. For what? And when that one gets tired of the sex, he sends them packing and we are here listening to all their tales of woe!

You are there lying on the same bed with him and looking as fresh as bread straight from the oven and you say he should not eat?

10. YOU EXPECT MEN TO ASK FOR SEX

Some ladies think because they are exceptionally beautiful men will always ask for sex so its not really their fault that they sleep around. that is a big lie from the pit of hell!

My Aunt is exceptionally beautiful woman with large hips.

You can easily pick her out from a crowd because of her hips.

She uses no makeup and jewellery yet she has a stunning face that makes any man look twice yet she married as a virgin.

14 brothers had proposed to her before her husband came. Non of them came because they wanted to have sex, they literally came because they wanted to marry her and her fiancee never pressurized her for sex till she got married. She surrendered her virginity to her man on her wedding night.

you need to work on your mind.

Thinking all men will die for you because you have a hot body is crap! Not all men lose their senses when they see a woman with seductive body. All irresponsible, immature, abusers and users don’t get attracted to her anyway. Mature, godly men don’t get their brain twisted on sporting that type of woman.

Alright, here are the ten possible reasons men may be sleeping with you and i know you are sick and tired of being used and dumped. If you really want to get married and marry right, i mean you want to attract godly man and gloriously settle down to a beautiful marriage, you will need to work on your mindset and change your attitudes towards them.

Watch what you wear, how you sit, where you go and the way you behave around men. A virtuous lady dresses well to cover her body and comports herself maturely around men. you will be addressed the way you dress.

If they always asking you for sex, check what is wrong and fix it

Have a lovely Tuesday