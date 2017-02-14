28 year old nursing mother has been apprehended by the police in Lagos for allegedly cutting her husband`s girlfriend in the breast with a sharp razor blade.

Sergeant Francesca Job said the woman known as Tina Promise used a razor blade to inflict injuries on the left breast of Esther Onogwu (22), who is a cleaner at a popular hotel for claims that she was having an affair with her husband.

Job said: “On the day of the incident, the victim was on her way home after the close of work, when the defendant approached her and demanded for the key to her room.

“While Onogwu was demanding to know who the defendant was and why she would be asking for the key to her house, the defendant suddenly brought out a razor blade and started cutting her on her head and her left breast.

“After inflicting the injuries on the complainant, she was about to leave the place when eyewitnesses apprehended her and asked her to take the victim to the hospital for treatment.

“But she refused, saying that she doesn’t have money to take her for treatment. It was some of the eyewitnesses around that later took Onogwu to the Police Station from where she was taken by the police to the hospital.”

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under section 244 of criminal law of Lagos state.

Meanwhile, the court magistrate granted bail to Tina Promise in the sum of N200.000.