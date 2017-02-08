A Zimbabwean woman has left people in shock after she asked the court to withdraw two counts charged against the man who raped her claiming she has fallen in love with him.

The woman identified as Talent Zvenyika aged 22 told the court that she has been bedding him on many occasions following the rape.

Following her words, the rapist Chiocha (38) of Mudzimba village was set free after the magistrate withdrew the case charged aginst him.

Zvenyika said that after the rape incidences, she had fallen in love with the rapist as they had enjoyed consensual sexual intercourse on several other occasions and they had asked each other for forgiveness.

Sometime between February 1 and 29, 2016, Chiocha arrived at Zvenyika’s home with his young brothers and proposed love to her but she rejected saying she was married.

Chiocha later returned the same day and found the complainant asleep with the door unlocked as her husband had not yet returned from a football match.

He began to bother the complaint again on his love proposal before going to her bed where he allegedly raped her once.

On another day, Chiocha once again approached Zvenyika around 19:00 hrs in her kitchen hut where she was preparing supper while her husband was at a beer drink.

He then grabbed the woman by the shoulders and pulled her to the back of the kitchen door and raped her.

The woman waited till early September 2016, when she disclosed the issue to her husband after realising that her husband’s friend had not told him about it as she had asked him to.

In September 2016, the case was reported at police.

“I am not the one who reported the case to the police. Although I did not consent on the first and second times, we later on indulged in consensual sexual intercourse on several other instances after we asked each other for forgiveness for previous cases. We are now in love and therefore the case can be withdrawn,” Zvenyika told the court.