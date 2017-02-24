Kanengo police station is keeping in custody a 22yr old woman for concealing child birth.

According to Kanengo Police Public Relations officer, Salome Chibwana this occurred on 12 February, 2017 at Mtupanyama Holding.

Chibwana said “The suspect Fyness Maseya, a guard at Mtupanyama Holdings, was six months pregnant and she decided to have an abortion.

“After successfully committing the act at her house in Ngomani, she put the baby in a black plastic bag and buried it at her work place in area 28.”

Her friends upon noticing that she is no longer pregnant started asking questions and that was when it was revealed that she aborted and buried it at her work place.

The matter was reported to her boss who on 21 February alerted the police who went and exhumed the body together with medical officer from area 25 health center.

The accused woman is yet to appear in court to answer murder charges and concealing of a baby.

Fyness Maseya, 22, comes from mbawela village T/A Nsabwe in Thyolo and will appear in court soon.