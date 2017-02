It was a walk of shame for a woman who was accused of killing three people through witchcraft as she was str!pped n*ked in public.

The woman identified as Sisi Vee who is a general hand at a clinic in the Nkomazi region of Mpumalanga in South Africa was marched through the streets completely n*ked before she was handed over to the police.