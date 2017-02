A social media user is currently under fire after he posted the picture of his aunt breastfeeding a puppy.

According to this social media user who has been attacked over the last 72 hours, his female dog died and left some puppies behind.

His aunt decided to help the little animals that were too young to eat normal food by offering her breast milk.

Several commenters have found the woman’s gesture irritating as they heap attacks on the news poster as seen on his Twitter page.