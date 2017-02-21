A woman accused of giving her boyfriend a blowjob in a courthouse and uploading a video of the sex act on social media has been arrested.

Brittney Jones has been charged with performing an unnatural and lascivious act after she posted a 34 second clip on Twitter on January 31.

In the graphic footage, a woman is seen performing oral sex on an unknown man.

The camera then pans to reveal a hallway on the fourth floor of the Duval County Courthouse. Jones’ attorney, Jerry Sessions, said she is not guilty and claimed the charge was outdated.

According to the reports, the 26 year old was arrested when police were called to her home in Jacksonville, Florida, to aid a bail bonds worker in serving a warrant for her arrest.

She was then booked into the Duval County jail on Wednesday.



The sheriff’s office said both Jones and Jeremiah Robinson, 35, had warrants for a charge of an unnatural or lascivious act, but Robinson handed himself in to police.

Jones also faces charges of marijuana possession.



Police began investigating the matter after the video from inside a public area of the courthouse was posted on Twitter last month.

It was posted with the caption,

“Had so much fun at court today. Found a way to get my charges dropped…. Ssssssh don’t tell”.

The woman also wrote,

“Just found a way to get out of trouble,” and “That damn tongue got me in trouble again lol.”

All posts relating to the incident, including the video itself, have been deleted by Jones who recently posted that she and her boyfriend broke up.

In addition to the video, the sex act was filmed by a security camera inside the courthouse.

Jones was in court facing charges of possessing drug and violating her probation on the day the clip was filmed.

Court records show Jones didn’t contest to the charges and was sentenced to time served.