A woman shocked people when she cut off her little finger after a week of promising to do so.Lady cuts off her pink finger live on Facebook because she just "wanted to do it"

A British woman identified as 30-year-old Torz Reynolds, shocked people when she took to Facebook live to cut off her own little finger, after a week of promising to do so.

Reynolds who seems to enjoy pain as she has several piercings and tattoos, had been counting down to the d-day on her Facebook page.

When asked why she would go to such length as to deliberately inflict pain on herself, Reynolds said she ‘just wanted to’.

See more screenshots below:

Woman chops off her little finger in live video because she 'wanted to'
She shows off the finger she chopped off because she ‘wanted to’

Lady cuts off her pink finger live on Facebook because she just "wanted to do it"

AUZENI ANZANU PA
Yapita ijaChakwera on Mutharika’s neck over Chaponda
YotsatiraLittle Boy Saved From Heartless Female Kidnappers (Photos)
Andrew Kandulu
Andrew Kandulu
Selected to Zomba Catholic Secondary school (2004-2007) Holder of Bachelor’s Degree in Arts Humanities, Double major in French language and Literature, Theology and religious studies, at University of Malawi, Chancellor College Hobbies: Reading novels, new papers, writing short stories, enjoy watching science fiction movies, comedies and soccer

NKHANINKHANI ZINA

ZIMENE MUMAKONDA

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here