A Kenyan woman in her mid-20`s is being charged for chopping off the genital of her husband for oversleeping.

Ms. Angel Mutuku, committed the offence on Thursday, February 16 after she had a quarrel with her husband, Stephen Ochieng Oyuga for waking up late.

Police report states that the complainant was still in bed at 5:30 when the accused slapped him for sleeping too long. Later, the two started quarreling after the husband slapped back at his wife that led her to go to the kitchen and get a knife that she used to chop off the genital of her husband.

When answering the charges, the accused pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and will today, Wednesday February 22, appear in court again when the facts of her case will be read.

The injured husband is still in hospital receiving medical treatment.