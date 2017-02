A woman in Blantyre has died after the vehicle she was travelling in fell into Naperi River.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Andrew Mayawo confirmed of the accident in an interview, saying the accident happened at a bridge near Stella Maris Secondary along Chikhwawa road.

According to Mayawo, the woman died on the spot and her body has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) for postmortem.

Meanwhile police are yet to identify the deceased.