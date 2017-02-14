The tattoo artist had no any reason to think the burst was anything other than real and he had no idea he was just about to fall for a brilliant joke

One of the woman`s large boobs exploded in his face as he was changing his needle and got stuck in again.

Everyone was obviously taken aback as the guys behind the woman sprang back in horror and the body artist fell off his chair in a shock.

The woman who at this moment should have been screaming in pain from her exploded breast implant, bent over and started laughing in a strange way.

One commented, “I am horrified those weren’t real. I feel like I don’t know the reality anymore.”

And another felt could have seriously compromised her tattoo if the artist had slipped.

He Wrote, “Note sure it is a good idea to startle a tattooist in the middle of applying permanent ink.”