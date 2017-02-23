Network for Youth Development (NFYD), an organization that motivates the youths and sensitize them on how to deal with any form of abuse that may come on their way, held a motivational talk at Mvera School in Dowa.

The meeting happened on Wednesday, February 22 with the aim of encouraging learners, more especially the girls, to be serious with education despite some draw backs that most of them encounter on their way.

The learners were also sensitized of any form of abuse, from physical, sexual and emotional most girls go through as they are growing up.

“The girls were encouraged to have an open mind, create an open environment with their parents or guardians and teachers to report any abuse they may face while at school or in their respective home,” said the organization.

The function was also spiced up with a short play to clarify further what they need to do and who to tell in case they experience any form of abuse. Bullied and rape for example.

The activity was facilitated by Action for Youth in Sustainable Environment and Empowerment (AYESE).