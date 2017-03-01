Economic Association of Malawi (ECAMA) President Henry Kachaje has likened Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi to a comedian.

Dausi is known for bombastic words when reacting to any issues and many Malawians have described him as a bad communicator.

Writing on his official facebook page, Kachaje warned comedians like Chindime and Manganya to be serious, saying a new comedian is in town.

“Last night a friend texted to ask me to tune in to MBC TV, and watch a program called Chindunji, hosted by Phillip Bizinesi, and the guest was Hon Nicholas Dausi.

“… I must say I thoroughly enjoyed the comedy and I can safely say we might now have a potential replacement to the late Izeki. Chindime and Manganya should definitely pull up their socks. There is going to be stiff competition in TV Comedy. Thumbs up MBC TV. This new comedy series is a brilliant idea,” wrote Kachaje.

Meanwhile Malawians have urged Dausi to handle government issues with seriousness.