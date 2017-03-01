According to Actu Conakry, a Guinean publication, a Nigerian man by name Ferdinand Contéh has been arrested over the death of a 21-year old Guinean girl, Mademoiselle Kadiatou Sow, at a hostel which is well known as a place for prostitution.

Under questioning, Conteh said a fight broke out with Sow over her refusal to engage in sex, having stolen a sum, approximately N200,000 naira from his pocket while he went to take his bath.

During the fight, according to Conteh, a wardrobe fell on Sow and killed her.

However claims have been blasted thinking he must have killed the prostitute, so he is being held for questioning over the matter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelvin Chaguza
Kelvin Chaguza
He obtained his MSCE certificate at Namitete secondary school in 2009. Then enrolled at Skyway University where he got his journalism ABMA certificate. He obtained ABMA Diploma in journalism in 2014 at Blantyre Institute of Management (BIM). His hobbies are singing, reading books and traveling.

