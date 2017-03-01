According to Actu Conakry, a Guinean publication, a Nigerian man by name Ferdinand Contéh has been arrested over the death of a 21-year old Guinean girl, Mademoiselle Kadiatou Sow, at a hostel which is well known as a place for prostitution.

Under questioning, Conteh said a fight broke out with Sow over her refusal to engage in sex, having stolen a sum, approximately N200,000 naira from his pocket while he went to take his bath.

During the fight, according to Conteh, a wardrobe fell on Sow and killed her.

However claims have been blasted thinking he must have killed the prostitute, so he is being held for questioning over the matter.