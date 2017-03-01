President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is today expected to attend the burial of Senior Chief Kabudula of Lilongwe.

Senior Chiek Kabudula died on Sunday night after a long illness.

According to the statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) signed by Mgeme Kalilani, says Mutharika will be arriving at Kabudula’s Headquarters anytime soon.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika elevated Kabudula to the position of senior chief last year.

Kabudula, born Lotani Njereza Chilozi on March 3 1948, is survived by 13 children and 24 grandchildren.