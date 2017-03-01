A Rwandan national has been arrested for allegedly duping Malawian farmers of their produce worth millions.

Lilongwe Police Station public relations officer Kingsley Dandaula confirmed the development, identifying the suspect as a 42-year old Donald Dawayezi.

Dandaula said Dawayezi used to buy agro-produce from farmers on credit, which he would resell elsewhere.

However, he would never go back to pay the farmers. And after conducting such a business for some time, the suspect fled to Zimbabwe.

“Whilst in Zimbabwe, one of the complainants who had gone to see a relation identified and reported him to the police. The Zimbabwe Police arrested and deported him to Malawi to face trial. He came through Mwanza Border,” he explained.

Dandaula said more farmers are trickling in to Lilongwe Police to level allegations against Dawayezi.

“Thus, we cannot competently say how much worth of produce he stole from the farmers,” he narrated.

It is reported that Dawayezi holds a Malawian passport and that he also defrauded his fellow Rwandese, Malawians of Asian origin carrying out various businesses in Lilongwe and some commercial banks.

Sources also say he once served in the Rwandan military before coming to Malawi where he operated businesses in Lilongwe along the Devil Street and Likuni before fleeing to Zimbabwe