Information reaching FaceofMalwi indicates that staff member at Parliament is receiving medical attention after getting stuck in a lift when the blackout occurred.
The official whose identity is not yet known was scene being carried on a stretcher by medical personnel within Parliament building.
Power went off at10:30 am and efforts to turn on a generator proved unsuccessful which forced First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka- Chilenje to suspend proceedings.
She described the problem as a serious anomaly which would take long to be rectified.
Members of Parliament proceeded to an early tea break scheduled at 10:45 for 30 minutes.
stuck in a lift. ok. suffocation! yes. kkkkkkkk no immediate oxygen pa cikukuco. akawapatsa akafika ku ci[patala.kkkkkkkkk yeah pa MW pano pamenepo.kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk