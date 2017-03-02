Information reaching FaceofMalwi indicates that staff member at Parliament is receiving medical attention after getting stuck in a lift when the blackout occurred.

The official whose identity is not yet known was scene being carried on a stretcher by medical personnel within Parliament building.

Power went off at10:30 am and efforts to turn on a generator proved unsuccessful which forced First Deputy Speaker Esther Mcheka- Chilenje to suspend proceedings.

She described the problem as a serious anomaly which would take long to be rectified.

Members of Parliament proceeded to an early tea break scheduled at 10:45 for 30 minutes.