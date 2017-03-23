A Cape Town white woman was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly calling a black man “Black Monkey”.

According to an eyewitness the two bumped each other on a pavement outside a supermarket and the gunman accidentally collided with the woman damaging her groceries which visibly included stationery and eggs.

The man refused to refund damaged groceries and in a short conversation, racial lines were crossed hence the shooting.



According to the paramedics, the woman succumbed to stomach shots and was declared dead upon their scene arrival.

Police spokesperson reveals that the gunman is on the run and resources have been deployed to bring the perpetrator to book.

This comes barely a few days after a black woman was abused by a white man while trying to celebrate her kid’s birthday at Spur restaurant in Johannesburg.

Another racism incident happened a day after Human Rights Day in South Africa, former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala who was driving when the couple in a car behind her allegedly started hurling racist insults at her.

“You’re a fu.cken monkey. Monkeys can’t drive. Fu.ck you, you monkey.”

Bokang followed them and blocked their car, making them apologise in front of everyone on the road.

“I made them apologize in front of all the people on the road because there was no way this black African and so proud of being it woman was going to allow them get away with it, not even the forced apology makes it ok or a little better,their mindset is what we need to fix… I refuse after so many years of being a democratic country to be subjected to such.