People in Limbe could not believe what their eyes had offered them to witness as a 20-year old woman from Bangwe stripped naked in a daylight and started wandering around the streets.

The undressed lady captured everyone`s attention as some people were seen taking pictures of her while some vendors took advantage of playing with her sensitive parts of the body.

At a later time, police came to her rescue and she was taken home with the help of her neighbour who happened to be in the town as this was happening.

According to Pedzisai Zembeneko who is the spokesperson for Limbe police station, the woman has a mental problem and has ever been at Zomba mental hospital for treatment.

“What others are saying that this woman was caught stealing at blockbuster is not true. The real story is that this woman is mentally challenged.

“Some well-wishers tried to cover her nakedness with a cloth but she threw it away. She is in safe hands at her home after her neighbour identified her at the police station and took her along.” Said Zembeneko.

Zembeneko further explained that the woman involved herself in this very strange act last year and she was taken to Zomba mental hospital.

He added that the woman was able to give police her particulars and admitted that she is under treatment for a mental disorder .

Her pictures below have been censored for some reasons