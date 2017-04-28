After being married for 69 years, couple die minutes apart (photos)

A 91 year-old man identified as Isaac Vatkin and his 89-year-old wife, Teresa Vatkin died minutes apart while holding hands. The couple had been married for sixty-nine years.

Teresa, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, died 12:10am while her husband gave up the ghost minutes after that too. Their hands were entwined.

According to reports both Teresa and Isaac were at Highland Park Hospital in Skokie in Illinois. The latter had watched Teresa die. It was until their entwined hands were separated before they discovered Isaac had passed on too.

The adorable couple met in their native Argentina; they got married and moved to Skokie where they raised their three children.

A joint funeral was arranged for the couple on Monday, April 24. One of the children of the deceased said her parents’ love for each other was so strong they simply could not live without each other.

Leonardo Vatkin, the couple’s son said his father did not want to do anything without his wife. Their grandson, William Vatkin, also had a beautiful testimony to share about the loving grandparents.

“You didn’t want to see them go, but you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

It is truly beautiful seeing people who have married for so long holding on to love in their last days.