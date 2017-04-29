Dedza police spokesperson Edward Kabango has confirmed the arrest of a Roman Catholic father who was found performing sexual acts on a teenage girl.

The 60 year old father has been identified as Andrew Timpuza who is based at Mtendere Parish in Dedza.

Reports say the priest was busted at Malawi College of Forestry Campus with the 17 year old girl who is in Standard 4.

“He parked his car in the bush and was found touching the private parts of the little girl in readiness for sex.

“He was attempting to have sex with the girl but was disturbed by the forest guards who found him while romancing the young girl,” Kabango said.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Priest in mention has been charged with indecent assault and he is expected to appear in court soon.

The priest hails from Nkutu village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district.