Malawians have expressed mixed reactions over reports that James Jimmy Mac Fombe’s wedding at lakeshore resort Livingstonia Beach Hotel in Salima on Saturday is pegged at K69 million.

Fombe, head of procurement at the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) will be wedding his sweetheart Mphatso Tiyankhulenji Kadzamira after the two engaged recently in Lilongwe.

The wedding has attracted public attention with others questioning Fombe’s source of income considering the fact that he is public servant.

One of the concerned citizens identified as Rodgers Assah wrote: “Wastage of resources people are being tommented by malaria due to lack of malaria drugs. So investing 69 million in a wedding will not bennefit anything to the people. Everybody needs marriage but @ that level we have to put some???? Thus not a marriage but jst a fame!!!!.”

Concurring with Assah’s remarks, George Mbewe wrote: “Anthu tikuona mankhwala akusowa mungogulitsa I’m asking ant corruption bureau to investigate him what’s his annual salary? And if he can spend such a huge amounts of money how much is in his bank account? My friend beware you have exposed yourself watch out your wedding day will be the day whereby you will be arrested and spend your honey moon at salima police station.”

On his part, Rodgers Kampira questioned Fombe’s source of income.

“How did he earn such kind of money. If he is spending such an amount for wedding, nanga ali nazo zingati zonse? Malawi, the land of cashgate,” said Kampira.

Meanwhile Fombe has denied pegging the budget of the wedding at MK69 million.

“No way we can spend K69 million. We want to do something unique but not extravagant,” Fombe was quoted as saying.