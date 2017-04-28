The nation media Group in Kenya has fired an editor who was accused of using his gun to forcefully get sexual favours from an intern under him.

Emeka Mayaka was handed his dismissal letter on Tuesday, April 18 following investigations that may have implicated him.

According to Business Today, NMG managing director Tom Mshindi wrote Mayaka the letter.

Mayaka was the Nation newspaper’s bureau chief in Kisum

He is said to have solicited for favours from an intern working under him. When she declined, he allegedly drew his gun and threatened her.

Other female journalists who work for Nation in Kisumu had also forwarded their complaints to Nation Media Group head office in Nairobi accusing Emeka of s3xual harassment.

He was recalled to Nairobi when the allegations came out and he handed over the running of the bureau to one Silas Apolo.

“Guys, I have taken leave from the office to address my issues at the head office. Kindly work with Apollo and other team members. Enjoy your time,” Mayaka said in an email sent to his juniors.

Mayaka is one of the most trusted editors at the NMG and the latest incident only serves to taint the image of the newsroom.