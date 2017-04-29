A bizarre video has emerged online which shows a man allegedly predicting a woman’s future by touching her breast.
The footage is believed to be filmed in China and has been shared on social media. The clip was posted on Miaopai, a short-video sharing platform in China.
It was uploaded by a user named Xiao Yuwen, who claims to be a travel photographer from China’s Yunan Province. Xiao wrote in the post:
“Fortune telling by touching the breast, this man is taking great advantage”.
In the short video, a bespectacled man can be seen touching a woman’s breast.
The man, who is believed to be a fortune teller, held a pair of crutches in the other hand.
The woman can be seen staring at him with a puzzled face.
The pair were surrounded by a group of people as the alleged fortune-telling was taking place.
However, there was no conversation between the fortune-teller and woman in the video.
Many social media users thought the fortune-teller had gone too far.
One user said on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform in China: ‘This is disgusting.’
While another sounded confused:
‘What happens if a man comes for fortune telling, will he still touch his breast?’
watch the video below