“Fortune telling by touching the breast, this man is taking great advantage”.

In the short video, a bespectacled man can be seen touching a woman’s breast.

The man, who is believed to be a fortune teller, held a pair of crutches in the other hand.

The woman can be seen staring at him with a puzzled face.

The pair were surrounded by a group of people as the alleged fortune-telling was taking place.

However, there was no conversation between the fortune-teller and woman in the video.

Many social media users thought the fortune-teller had gone too far.

One user said on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform in China: ‘This is disgusting.’

While another sounded confused:

‘What happens if a man comes for fortune telling, will he still touch his breast?’

