Opposition leaders led by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera have asked President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to investigate the ‘suspicious’ deaths of Justice Maxon Mbendera and Justice George Bakuwa.

Mbendera who was also Chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission died on 18 August 2016 after collapsing during a meeting in Lilongwe while Justice Bakuwa died on 18 November 2016 while working on the controversial maize purchase deal in Zambia.

Speaking in an interview during a press briefing held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, Chakwera said Mutharika’s silence on the two cases is questionable.

“Credibility of our national institutions for the rule of law, transparency and accountability has been put into question. Suspicious deaths of Justice Mbendera and Justice Bakuwa have not been put under investigation,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera also questioned Mutharika silence on a number corruption scandals in the country namely the corruption involving Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) bosses, Maize-gate scandal and other issues.

On his part, People’s Progressive Movement President Mark Katsonga said: “All of us stood and we were voted for. It is an insult that the whole government machinery should come from tribe. Any suspicious death must be investigated. We need Mbendera’s death to be thoroughly investigated.”

Effort to talk to Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi on the matter proved futile.