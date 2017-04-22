Face of Malawi gathered that an AXA coach from Blantyre overturned three time’s before several  passengers sustained serious injured at midnight in Lilongwe.

According to reports the accident happen at Nanjiri and seven passengers  reported to be seriously injured on the spot.

More detail to come

 

 

Andrew Kandulu
Andrew Kandulu
Selected to Zomba Catholic Secondary school (2004-2007) Holder of Bachelor’s Degree in Arts Humanities, Double major in French language and Literature, Theology and religious studies, at University of Malawi, Chancellor College Hobbies: Reading novels, new papers, writing short stories, enjoy watching science fiction movies, comedies and soccer

1 ndemanga

  1. kompazeshoni ilipo kodi from this old buses company???????????? akuzolowera ndiposo amatumiza ziphakasa dzaozdi ma long distances ma breakdown thoo. ma selevisi bwa olo new buses??? unless ndi zokhwimilatu. nde mukupweteketsa osalakwa. kolona ali mukhosi.
    ma driver oledzeraso

