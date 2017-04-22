This morning Stella Assan reported unofficially to have been taken out of Blantyre Police Station cells to Lilongwe as she is suspected to have written a veep fake resignation letter as Vice President Saulos Chilima.

According to reports, she was taken in a CID Land cruiser registration number MC 4514 accompanied by 5 police officers.

The fake letter was being discussed on a whatsapp group in which Stella is an active member.Unfortunately, a traitor took the conversation to DPP officials so that he can be paid.

DPP then has ordered Area 30 Police to arrest Stella and others.

