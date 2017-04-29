Three men in Ntchisi have been arrested for attempting to sell a two year old child with albinism, police have confirmed.

The suspects have been identified as Moses Kazowa (34), Kalirani Banda (23), and Pezeraye Amosi (39)

Peter Njiragoma, the acting Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi police disclosed that the three suspects have been holding the child on K6 Million since March this year.

They were arrested following a tip by well-wishers and they are expected to appear in court soon to face the charge of conspiracy to murder.

Police have since advised the general public to consider people with albinism as also human beings hence they also have rights to live.

Moses Kazowa hails from Kazonga village, Traditional Authority Malenga, Kalirani Banda is from Chikhutu village in Traditional Authority Malenga also, while Pezeraye Amosi comes from Kaipa village in Traditional Authority Kalomole.

All the three suspects are from Ntchisi District.