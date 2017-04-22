Three students from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) are in Police custody in Thyolo for allegedly stealing laptops from fellow students.
Police in Thylo have confirmed of the arrest in an interview with press, saying the three appeared in court today.
According to the Police, the three were identified by a businessman in Blantyre who was caught selling the said laptops on Monday.
More details to come……
zomwe zikucitika ndi zoti mabuzinessmen olo odziwa za ma laptop akumatuma acinyamata mogwilizana komishoni. tikuvutika mmalainimu