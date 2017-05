The government of Botswana has blocked Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG) church from entering the country.

This has been disclosed in a statement released by the immigration Department of Botswana seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

According to the statement, Bushiri has to apply for Visa before he can set foot in Botswana.

He joins the likes of Julius Malema,Rick Yune,Steve Corry and others deemed critical of the BDP-led government.

Below is the statement;