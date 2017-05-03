Ntcheu district agriculture officer has been locked up on allegation that he sold a government owned motorcycle engine.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Kalulu and was apprehended by police on Monday over a motorcycle engine DT 175 that belonged to a motorcycle registration number MG 90.

It is gathered that the suspect approached a motorcycle mechanic identified as Davie to take out the engine from the motorcycle which he sold it to a person who has not yet been identified by police.

It is reported that when the news was sent to Ntcheu District Agriculture office, Kalulu was told to bring back the engine.

After he failed to give back the engine, the district`s authorities reported the issue to police who later arrested Kalulu.

This has come at a time when government has not yet paid civil servants their April salaries.

However, Ntcheu police is currently keeping the suspect and he is expected to appear in court soon to face the charges of theft by civil servant.