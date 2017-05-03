Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) TV presenter Chawezi Banda is in deep pain after being attacked by a prostitute in the capital Lilongwe.

An eyewitness who rushed to the scene told this reporter that the incident happened at a place called Mpulula in Biwi Township on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness, Banda hired the services of a yet to be identified sex worker to help him in quenching his libido and the prostitute agreed.

“After quenching his libido, Banda did not settle the sex worker as agreed earlier on. This did not please the sex worker who retaliated harshly,” said an eyewitness.

He said the prostitute deliberately broke the bottle on Chawezi’s face.

Chawezi’s condition is not known at the moment but unconfirmed reports indicate that presenter sustained deep cuts on the face.