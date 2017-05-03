Dutch biology teacher Debby Heerkens, who teaches at the Groene Hart Rijnwoude school, has discovered a pretty memorable way of helping her ninth graders learn about the human body.

In a recent lesson, she got up on a desk at the front of the classroom and stripped off…to reveal an anatomically-correct spandex suit, showing where all the organs of the body are found.

Beneath that, she’s squeezed on two more spandex suits – one showing off the body’s muscles, and, finally, a skeleton suit.

Debby got the idea after seeing a woman in the street wearing similar leggings. And she ran the idea past the school director before taking the class.

The teacher admits her students were a little surprised when she started to strip off in the lesson. ‘At first they were a little bit in shock because they thought “the teacher is taking off her clothes,” until they saw what was underneath,” Debby told CNN.

A video of the class was posted to Facebook and has had over 100,000 views online, with many people praising her creativity.

Debby has been teaching for seven years and says she felt she had to do something different to engage her students.

Well, we don’t know much biology, but we do know that they won’t be forgetting this lesson anytime soon.