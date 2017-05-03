Well-known hip hop artist Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua has come out of his cocoon to trash the recent raid at his house by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and armed Police officers describing it as hilarious.

On Wednesday, MRA officials accompanied by armed police officers raided the house Fredokiss in Namiwawa Township in the commercial capital Blantyre and confiscated three vehicles belonging to Fredo’s father Kamlepo Kalua.

The three vehicles are a white Mercedes Benz saloon registration number RU 5437 and a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 registration number KA 8966 which belong to his son Penjani and a grounded Jeep, registration number CS31MKGP belonging to Kalua.

Similar exercise was conducted at Kamlepo’s house.

Speaking in an interview with the press on Tuesday Fredokiss said he was deeply disappointed with the whole saga.

“I am not Kamlepo Kalua, I am his son and I wonder how they could come into my premises with a search warrant indicating the name of my father. My father does not stay here, he stays in Nkolokosa when he is in Blantyre,” he said.

The Ghetto King Kong maintained he owns the two vehicles which were seized.

“I am not a politician and whoever is doing this must stop. It is my reputation that is being dented,” he said.

Meanwhile police have returned the three vehicles following a court order stopping MRA from confiscating the vehicle and Kamlepo’s imminent arrest.