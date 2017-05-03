In-Sight Media and Marketing Company has sailed through the whole Miss Malawi 2017 contest with excellent photos and Footage Shooting that has left people to be anxious for their services.

Insight media sales and project Manager, Daniel Gomani praised the photographer, Emanuel Matekenya also known as Wayala for excellent work.

“The company through our professional photographers, especially Wayala firmed the whole event by Taking Photos and Footage Shooting which has helped showcasing and promoting our services,” he said.

In-Sight Media and Marketing Company is a full-house marketing Agency which provides a complete range of marketing and advertising services to a diverse, as we offer; Outdoor advertising, Graphic and Concept Design, Signage (Neon, LED, Sign writing, Metal works and fabrication) , Corporate and promotional materials and Audio-visual Advertising

The company has its offices in Blantyre, Nancholi, are on Facebook and yet to open its website.