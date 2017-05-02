South Africa’s scandal-hit President Jacob Zuma has abandoned a May Day rally after he was booed by workers demanding his resignation.

Scuffles broke out between Mr Zuma’s supporters and opponents, resulting in all speeches being cancelled.

The main labour federation, Cosatu, called on Mr Zuma to step down last month after he sacked his widely respected finance minister.

Mr Zuma’s allies say he will remain in office until his term ends in 2019.

He was seen on live television hastily leaving the podium and being whisked away in a motorcade from the rally in Bloemfontein city, Reuters news agency reports.

Mr Zuma attended the rally despite the fact that powerful affiliates of Cosatu, the Congress of South African Trade Unions, had opposed his presence.

Cosatu is part of a formal alliance with the governing African National Congress (ANC).