“A year ago Today My life was Almost taken from me! This wouldn’t have been the first traumatic situation I’ve been through but by far the worst Because My actual life was up for question I was beat on for HOURS, Suffered 2 concussions! A broken eye socket, teeth knocked out ! And pistol whipped

2015/2016 Brought me to my lowest point in life! I completely gave up on myself and let a Relationship dictate my whole life, Separating me from friends and family! I was trapped, dealing with EVERYTHING by myself! Not letting anyone know what was going on because of the fear that I had over my life & the fear of judgement from others.