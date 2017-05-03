The High Court in Blantyre has acquitted Peoples Land Organisation (PLO) leader Vincent Wandale on two counts of conspiracy to committing misdemeanour and criminal trespass.

Judicial spokesperson Mlenga Mvula confirmed of the development in an interview with press on Tuesday.

According to Mvula, the court has withheld the conviction on unauthorised use of land.

Wandale’s lawyer Michael Goba Chipeta also confirmed of the development in a separate interview with the press, saying the ruling follows at appeal his client launched to the court.

Meanwhile Wandale is in police on the offence of obtaining money by false pretence.