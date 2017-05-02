President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has once again challenged Rumphi East Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua to feed him with names of the seven rotten Cabinet Ministers purportedly implicated in the MK255 billion cashage scandal.

Mutharika said this on Monday in Blantyre when he participated in the commemoration of Labour Day.

In his speech, Mutharika said the issue of seven corrupt cabinet ministers was cooked up by a newspaper editor in colloboration with a parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

It was a direct reference to Malawi News and PAC deputy chairman Kamlepo Kalua.

“I am challenging them to come forward with evidence otherwise they should shut up,” he said.

Mutharika also openly admitted that corruption is high in his administration.

The statement was in sharp contrast with the statement he made at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) last week where he said Corruption in Malawi is not real a perception.

Meanwhile analysts have asked President Mutharika not to be selective in the fight against corruption.