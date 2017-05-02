It is very sad to remember how late Bingu Wa Mutharika was heavily criticized over sugar shortage but when found the price was usually remained affordable to locals.

Now that there is no sugar shortage in the country but the price is going up daily, locals no longer queue for sugar in shops.

What kind of demand and supply in a market system is this?

The recent survey by Face of Malawi reporters show that sugar is selling now at k900 while some areas at k1000 per kg in the county from k750.

And some vendors in Manyowe, Blantyre worry that even though they are selling sugar at k900, the customers are no longer coming in numbers.

“I think k750 was a bit affordable to poor Malawians than this new price, but we don’t have any choice as we order it at almost this selling price,” said one of vendors.

Earlier the Consumers Association executive director John Kapito warned people to budget and window shop before buying commodities in view of the rise in prices.

“It is very unfortunate that prices of basic commodities are going up when inflation is going down. This is an annoying situation,” he said.

The traders’ decision to effect their own sugar price increase comes barely after Kwacha stabilization and improved inflation rate which is currently at 16.10 percent down from 20.1 percent.

However, Llovo Company has denied hiking sugar prices on the market

“We have not increased sugar prices. Each time there is an increase in prices we issue out a press statement; therefore those alleged new sugar prices unofficial (illegal),” Illovo Public Relations Officer, Irene Phalula.

As it stands, few Malawians drink tea daily as price of sugar continues to go up beyond their living standard.