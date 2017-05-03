The internet is going crazy over another professional and this time it’s a real estate agent. The woman who has now been dubbed “Real Estate bae” is the latest of the “bae” sensation.

Ruthie Taye, a real estate agent resident in California, has become popular after her photos surfaced online and her recent popularity has little to do with her prowess as a real estate agent.

With a pretty face and a voluptuous figure, it is easy to see why the internet is going into a frenzy over her. After this sudden popularity, it will not be surprising if her client base spikes overnight!

More photos below…