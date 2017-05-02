Police in Dedza have arrested two people for allegedly impersonating Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

Dedza Police spokesperson Edward Kabango has confirmed of the arrest and identified the suspects as Abel, who once worked as MDF soldier but was dismissed.

Kabango also identified another suspect as Chifunilo Chioko.

According to Kabango, the two mounted a road block and Njonja and they were demanding cash from villagers and vehicle owners.

He said the development did not please some villagers who reported the matter to Njonja Police unit in the district.

The police officers from Njonja then launched a manhunt for the two hence the arrest.

Kabango said the two will appear in court soon.