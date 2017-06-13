Death has been announced of Father Accent Mwaungulu of Karonga Diocese in the northern region.

This has been disclosed in a short statement released by Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Secretariat made available to faceofmalawi reporter.

Until his death Father Mwangulu was the curate at St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in Karonga Diocese.

“Sad to announce the passing on of our brother priest Fr. Anccent Mwaungulu this morning around past 5 am. Details will be communicated later. Let us pray for him,” reads in part the statement.

More details to come……..