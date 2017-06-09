Rumphi East legislator, Kamlepo Kalua who went missing on May 4 and later found with hands and legs tied with green ropes at Kwacha roundabout has pointed his fingers at Dr George Chaponda saying he was behind his kidnapping.

Honourable Kalua stated this on Thursday while addressing Members of parliament on his abduction story saying it was aimed at killing him but the plan got revealed hence his release.

Kalua also mentioned Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Duncan Mwapasa saying he knew about his whereabouts.

“The shameless former minister of Agriculture and his cadets failed to plan my assassination properly and their camp was disorganized In the first place and I am told they planned to kill me and continued with false story that I had committed suicide because of the pending case of tax evasion as well as theft of the cars.

Kalua continued to say, “He hired cadets on social media to spread false stories and they already started their job with the false story that I ran away while in the hands of police.”

The Rumphi East legislator suspected that Chaponda wanted to kill him because he was one of the people who blocked the maize deal.

After he was found, Kalua told the media that he had lost his memory, a thing he has said he did deliberately because he knew authorities were involved.

He has revealed that when he was abducted he was being kept in a room at a hotel in Limbe where he stayed for a couple of days but no any form of abuse was rendered to him until the time of his release.

Efforts have the former minister of Agriculture, Dr George Chaponda to comment on the matter were fruitless.