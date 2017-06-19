Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that a driver and security officer to Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Cecilia Chazama have been killed.

The accident happened on Sunday night at at Kaphikantama village along the Blantyre Zalewa road.

According to information at hand, the Minister was not in the car during the time of the accident.

The vehicle Toyota Landcruiser was driven by Mr Benson Chipendo he was in a company of Police officer body guard to Hon Mrs Cecilia Chazama, Mr Macmilan Mkandawire.

Both the deceased were thrown off the vehicle before it rests .They were pronounced dead upon arrival at QECH due to severe head injuries.

The vehicle was extensively damaged .