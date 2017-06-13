As debate continues over stealing scandal involving gospel singer and daughter to late Grace Chinga, Miracle, latest reports indicate that a video clip supporting the claims has gone viral on the social media especially facebook and Whatssapp.

In the video, Miracle is seen taking juice bottle in one of the People’s shop in the commercial capital Blantyre hiding it in her friend’s bag.

The leaked clip comes barely hours after brother to Miracle, Steve Spesho blushed the stealing rumours, saying its a total lie aimed at tarnishing his sister’s image.

“It’s just one funny rumour made by people who hate miracle n maybe want to destroy Miracle’s reputation. But that did not drag us down in any way. Actually it just showed us that if people have time to make lies about miracle then miracle is not just a mare person.

“I think her real fans know the truth already,” he said

He added: “Think about it..

“Miracle receives k280, 000 per show.. Why should she steal something that costs less than Mk1000?.”

