Civil Society Organization (CSOs) has asked Oxford University students through University of Malawi Student Union not to allow President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to speak to them.

This has been disclosed in a statement seen by Faceofmalawi reporter addressed to UNIMA Student Union.

The CSOs have cited failure by President Mutharika to address the closure of Chancellor College (CHANCO), a constituent college of the University of Malawi which has remained closed for six months as the main reason.

“As Chancellor of the University of Malawi, he has not addressed the closure of the University which has remained closed for six months without addressing the various grievances raised in various appeals directed to his office.

“He is presiding over a government that is impeding academic freedom and the right of the university to carry out research. This is evidenced by the government’s recent condemnation of the recent Afrobarometer study of the State of Governance in Malawi,” read in part the statement.

The CSOs have also cited lack of transparency and accountability in the use of public resources and increased corrupt practices evidenced by the withdrawal of donor support.

“As civil society, we believe that it is hypocrisy for the President of Malawi to paint a rosy picture of the otherwise pathetic state of Malawi’s crumbling education, agriculture and health sectors.

“It is our duty to highlight these issues to express our disapproval at the Oxford Union to allow President of Malawi to spew lies about the current state of Malawi,” added the statement.

Mutharika is scheduled to address students at Oxford University in the United Kingdom on Friday.